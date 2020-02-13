Treasury yields move lower after surge in new coronavirus cases

U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday morning, following a sharp rise in the reported number of new coronavirus deaths.

At 5:20 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5763%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.0449%.

Market focus is largely attuned to China's fast-spreading coronavirus, as investors continue to assess the potential economic fallout of the outbreak.

China confirmed 15,152 new cases of the flu-like virus on Thursday, with 254 additional deaths. That brings the country's total death toll to 1,367 as the number of people infected hit 59,804, according to the government.

Earlier in the week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank was "closely monitoring" the coronavirus, its impact on China and the effect it could have on global economic growth.