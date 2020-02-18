Trump expected to grant clemency to Rod Blagojevich and ex-New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich waves to supporters outside his home after returning from his sentencing hearing December 7, 2011 in Chicago.

President Donald Trump is expected to grant executive clemency for former Democratic Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, as well as former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Blagojevich is in the middle of serving a 14-year sentence in Colorado federal prison. The Illinois Democrat was found guilty of attempting to trade the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama for money or favors.

Trump has floated the possibility of commuting Blagojevich's sentence for nearly two years. Kerik pleaded guilty in 2009 to charges of felony tax fraud and lying to the government. He was released from federal prison in 2013.

The president could announce the moves as early as Tuesday, NBC reported.

ABC News first reported Trump's plan earlier Tuesday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.