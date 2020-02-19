What to watch today: Dow to rise, Dems debate, cruise passengers end quarantine

BY THE NUMBERS

Modest gains appear to be ahead for Wall Street at the Wednesday open, following a mixed session that saw the Dow post a third straight day of losses but also finished with the Nasdaq at a record high. The Nasdaq's small gain Tuesday was its fifth in six sessions, while the S&P 500 posted its second loss in three days. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government is out with January figures for both housing starts and producer prices at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Mortgage Bankers Association will be out with its weekly look at mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its most recent meeting, at which it left interest rates unchanged, at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC) This morning's corporate earnings reports include the latest numbers from Analog Devices (ADI), Bausch Health (BHC), Cedar Fair (FUN), Dish Network (DISH), Garmin (GRMN), and Owens Corning (OC). Today's after-the-bell reports include Avis Budget (CAR), Boston Beer (SAM), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Hyatt Hotels (H), Jack In The Box (JACK), Mosaic (MOS), Stamps.com (STMP), Sturm Ruger (RGR), and Zillow Group (ZG). LendingClub (LC), a fintech company that pioneered personal loans made online, is buying a U.S. bank to give it access to a stable and cheaper source of funding, CNBC has learned. LendingClub is paying $185 million in cash and stock for Radius Bancorp, a Boston-based online bank with about $1.4 billion in assets.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) said it will spend about $600 million this fiscal year on share repurchases and debt reduction, and up to $400 million on store remodels and supply chain upgrades. Nike (NKE) CEO John Donahoe shuffled the company's executive ranks, with e-commerce chief Heidi O'Neill becoming president of the athletic footwear and apparel maker's consumer business, and chief financial officer Andy Campion switching to chief operating officer. Matthew Friend, its current CFO of operating segments and vice president of investor relations, will become its new CFO. Shares of Groupon (GRPN) dropped 25% during extended trading Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results that missed analyst expectations for the top and bottom line. Boeing (BA) said "foreign object debris" was found in some undelivered 737 Max jets. The company plans to inspect all undelivered aircraft and added that this issue will not impact the grounded jet's return to service. Uber Technologies (UBER) will shut down its office in downtown Los Angeles and cut about 80 jobs. Separately, Uber and food delivery rivals DoorDash and Postmates have discussed various merger combinations over the past year, according to The Wall Street Journal, although none of the talks resulted in a deal. Ally Financial (ALLY) will acquire privately held non-prime consumer lender CardWorks for $2.65 billion in cash and stock. The deal is expected to close during the third quarter. Blue Apron (APRN) said it would explore strategic options, including a possible sale of the company or mergers with other meal kit providers. That news comes as Blue Apron posts a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, with revenue falling short of forecasts as well. Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly earnings, with the nutritional products company's revenue essentially in line with forecasts. Herbalife said the coronavirus would have a negative impact on future results, although it cannot reasonably estimate that impact as yet.

