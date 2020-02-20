Virgin Galactic 'overdue' for a correction, Morgan Stanley says after 310% rally in 3 months

Virgin Galactic's spacecraft Unity flies to its new home in at Spaceport America in New Mexico on Feb. 13, 2020.

Virgin Galactic's monster stock rally in the past few months has taken even bullish Morgan Stanley by surprise, with shares of the company nearing $40.

"A modest correction is overdue, and frankly, healthy, in our opinion," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to investors titled "even spaceships must return to Earth."

Despite Morgan Stanley's warning, Virgin Galactic rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

The space tourism's stock has climbed 310% in the past three months. Its rally accelerated recently, notching gains across eight consecutive days of trading.

Virgin Galactic has become Wall Street's favorite speculative play, with shares blowing past the price targets of all three firms that recommend buying the stock. Trading platforms like Fidelity and SoFi told CNBC that Virgin Galactic has become the most popular stock among retail investors, jumping past even Apple and Tesla.