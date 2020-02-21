Stock market live updates: Dow futures dip 60 points, JPMorgan sees 'sell signals'

Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The U.S. stock market could be subjected to near-term headwinds as a slew of "systematic sell signals" are tripped up, JPMorgan technical analyst Jason Hunter said in a note to clients. Hunter noted that as the S&P 500 hit record highs, it did so with "much less momentum and weaker internals." Hunter also pointed to how narrow the leadership in the market has been, noting: "With only a select group of stocks powering the rally … multiple momentum and internal divergences provide technical signals that increase the probability for a short-term setback." —Imbert

U.S. stock futures are trading slightly lower on continued fears of a global economic slowdown stemming from the coronavirus. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down about 65 points, indicating a loss of 95 points at the open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to lower open. The number of confirmed cases in China jumped by more than 800 overnight. Confirmed cases in South Korea also increased. —Imbert

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.