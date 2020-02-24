What to watch today: Dow to plunge but Buffett sees buying opportunity, and Sanders to win Nevada

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Bernie Sanders will win Saturday's Nevada Democratic caucuses, NBC News projected. Joe Biden, whose campaign needs a boost after poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire, will finish second in Nevada, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. South Carolina holds its primary this coming Saturday ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3, when a third of the delegates are up for grabs in 16 nominating primaries and caucuses.



* Bernie Sanders unveils $1.5 trillion universal child care and pre-K plan (CNBC) President Donald Trump's first state visit to India signifies the growing strength of the bilateral relationship between Washington and New Delhi, a top member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said. Trump kicked off his two-day state visit to India on Monday. (CNBC) Intuit (INTU) is near a deal to buy privately held credit monitoring firm Credit Karma for about $7 billion in cash and stock, according to the Wall Street Journal. Intuit – the company behind TurboTax and QuickBooks – would operate Credit Karma as a standalone unit. Wells Fargo (WFC) will pay $3 billion to settle fraudulent sales practices probes by the SEC and the Justice Department. The bank also said it will continue to cooperate with any ongoing investigations. Goldman Sachs (GS) units in Malaysia pleaded not guilty to misleading investors in the sale of $6.5 billion in bonds for the state-run 1MDB fund. The Justice Department has estimated that $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund between 2009 and 2014. (Reuters) A London court hearing Monday could determine whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who published classified U.S. government communications as well as emails hacked by Russia from Hilary Clinton's failed 2016 presidential campaign, will continue to be confined. (USA Today) Four weeks after Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, the public will have an opportunity to say goodbye, in memorial on Monday at the Staples Center. (USA Today)

STOCKS TO WATCH

PepsiCo (PEP) agreed to buy China snack maker Be 7 Cheery from its Chinese owner Haoxiangni Health Food Co. for $705 million. Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Foods have a new plant-based burger challenger, privately held Cargill, which plans to launch its own plant-based patties in April. Xperi (XPER) received an unsolicited buyout offer from private equity firm Metis Ventures for $1.16 billion in cash, or $23.30 per share. The Delaware-based tech licensing firm already has a deal in place to merge with set-top box maker TiVo. Blackstone (BX) said it would raise its bid for Japan hotel chain Unizo to 6,000 yen per share, 5.2 percent higher than a bid by US investment firm Lone Star. Blackstone said it would go ahead with the offer only if Unizo agrees with Blackstone's conditions by April 30.

WATERCOOLER