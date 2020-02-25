Apple and Johnson & Johnson team up on new study to see if Apple Watch can reduce risk of stroke

Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Apple, speaks about the the new Apple Watch Series 4 at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2018.

Johnson & Johnson and Apple announced on Tuesday a new study called Heartline to find out if the Apple Watch can help reduce the risk of stroke and detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) early.

AFib is the leading cause of stroke, but Johnson & Johnson said it can be hard to diagnose because people often don't exhibit symptoms.

In December 2018, Apple began offering AFib detection on the Apple Watch Series 4. A feature allows users to run a quick test using the Apple Watch to see if they may have AFib. Those users can then turn the results into a doctor for further analysis and testing, if needed.