Apple and Johnson & Johnson team up on new study to see if Apple Watch can reduce risk of stroke

Johnson & Johnson and Apple announced on Tuesday a new study called Heartline to find out if the Apple Watch can help reduce the risk of stroke and detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) early.
AFib is the leading cause of stroke, but Johnson & Johnson said it can be hard to diagnose because people often don't exhibit symptoms.
In December 2018, Apple began offering AFib detection on the Apple Watch Series 4. A feature allows users to run a quick test using the Apple Watch to see if they may have AFib. Those users can then turn the results into a doctor for further analysis and testing, if needed.
"The Heartline Study is a nationwide, randomized, controlled, app-based, virtual research study sponsored by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a member of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson," the companies said. "The team worked with Apple to jointly design the research study and the Heartline Study app."
Open enrollment for the new study begins Tuesday. It's open to Apple Watch owners who are 65 years of age or older, live in the U.S., own an iPhone 6s or newer and have traditional Medicare are eligible to participate. The app is available for free in the iTunes App Store.
Heartline will last three years and includes two years of active engagement and one year of additional data collection, Johnson & Johnson said.
Apple and Stanford published the results of an earlier heart study in November. That research included 419,000 participants over 8 months and found that just over 2,000 people received a notification of an irregular pulse. But results of that were debated and many agreed that they were still preliminary. It may be one reason why Apple and Johnson & Johnson are launching another one.