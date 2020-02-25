Packages of Juul mint flavored e-cigarettes are displayed at San Rafael Smokeshop on November 07, 2019 in San Rafael, California.

E-cigarette maker Juul is losing two top executives amid global cost-saving restructuring.

Grant Winterton, president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Ken Bishop, president of Asia-Pacific South divisions, are both leaving, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

"As we continue to reset the vapor category, we are taking a methodical approach to our overseas presence and are working to centralize oversight of our overseas operations," the spokesperson said in an email to CNBC. "We thank both Ken Bishop and Grant Winterton for their considerable contributions to getting us where we are today in their respective markets and wish them well in their future endeavors."

Chief Commercial Officer Jared Fix will take over international operations, according to a memo sent Tuesday as viewed by BuzzFeed, who first reported the news.

Juul will also cut its global staff, including a "reduction in employee headcount in Singapore" and other "significant cost reductions operationally," BuzzFeed reported. Although Juul does not sell in Singapore due to a nationwide e-cigarette ban, BuzzFeed reports there are approximately 80 staff members who work for the Asia-Pacific region.

Juul has halted some sales of its popular vaping products, including the sale of fruit and mint flavor pods, as the e-cigarette company faces backlash over what some health officials call a teen vaping "epidemic." Also on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that 39 U.S. attorneys general are investigating whether Juul's marketing practices targeted children.

The company said in November it would seek to cut $1 billion in costs, in part through job cuts.