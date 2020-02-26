Mike Bloomberg's momentum stalls in presidential polls ahead of Super Tuesday vote

Democratic presidential candidates former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg arrives on stage for the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.

2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has stalled in national polls ahead of Super Tuesday.

The slowed momentum comes following a dismal performance on the Nevada debate stage on Feb. 19, the first time he faced his rivals and their attacks.

While Bloomberg has positioned himself as the "cool" candidate on social media, reaching out to so-called influencers to post endorsements for his candidacy, the effort may be falling flat.

Support for Bloomberg began to stagnate around two weeks ago, according to national polls. He's hovered around the 15% mark since a week before the Nevada debate, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.

He had been rising in national support thanks to massive spending on campaign ads. He's plowed more than $500 million of his own personal fortune into those messages since he entered the race in November. He is worth around $62 billion.

The former New York mayor has also either stalled or lost support in Super Tuesday states, according to an analysis from FiveThirtyEight.

In California, the state with the largest delegate pool at 415, Bloomberg fell to 11% in FiveThirtyEight's polling average, down from the 12% he garnered on Feb. 18. He trails Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has 34%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has 13%, according to the most recent poll conducted from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25.

Here are some other Super Tuesday states where support for Bloomberg has plateaued:

Minnesota : Bloomberg's support has decreased from 9% to 3% in the span of a few days after his first debate. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in the lead in Minnesota, her home state, with 29%, according to the latest poll conducted between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20.

: Bloomberg's support has decreased from 9% to 3% in the span of a few days after his first debate. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in the lead in Minnesota, her home state, with 29%, according to the latest poll conducted between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. Texas : Bloomberg in the most recent poll is in third place with 17%, down from 18% that he garnered in a poll conducted from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders are tied for first place, with 24% each, according to the latest poll from Public Policy Polling conducted between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

: Bloomberg in the most recent poll is in third place with 17%, down from 18% that he garnered in a poll conducted from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders are tied for first place, with 24% each, according to the latest poll from Public Policy Polling conducted between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. North Carolina : Bloomberg remains in third place with 17%, slightly up from 16% in a poll conducted between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18. He trails Biden, who has 23%, and Sanders, who has 20%, according to the most recent poll conducted from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24.

: Bloomberg remains in third place with 17%, slightly up from 16% in a poll conducted between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18. He trails Biden, who has 23%, and Sanders, who has 20%, according to the most recent poll conducted from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24. Oklahoma: Bloomberg remained at 20%, but fell from first place to second behind Biden, who has 21%, according to the most recent poll conducted between Feb. 17 and Feb. 21.

Last week was his first time on the debate stage — and it showed.

Bloomberg appeared unprepared to respond to jabs from his Democratic rivals, who dug into his record as New York City mayor and his attitudes toward women—he has been accused by former employees of inappropriate comments in the workplace.

By Tuesday's debate in Charleston, South Carolina, Bloomberg appeared steadier, responding to criticism about his record on policing, sexual harassment and donating to Republican political candidates with what seemed like better prepared remarks.

At the most recent debate, he unleashed attacks on the front-runner, Vermont senator Sanders, criticizing him for his record on gun-control policy and his Democratic socialist agenda.

But Bloomberg's presence in the race might have only aided Sanders by stealing support from Biden, a fellow moderate, one state poll shows.

A Texas poll from Public Policy Polling conducted earlier this week shows that with Bloomberg in consideration, voters are split between Biden and Sanders, who both received 24% in the poll.

But in the same poll, when Bloomberg is excluded from the survey, Biden leads with 31%, while Sanders trails at 25%.