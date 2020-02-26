There's a sense of urgency and crisis at Ford as stock hits 10-year low, exec says

There's a sense of urgency and crisis at Ford Motor that is reminiscent of the automaker's near-bankruptcy during the Great Recession, according to its incoming chief operating officer.

"Everyone at Ford Motor Co. knows the situation we're in," Jim Farley, a 13-year veteran of the company, told investors Wednesday at a Wolfe Research conference in New York. "I can see it on the face of my colleagues and it takes me back to about 10 years ago."

Putting a positive spin on it, Farley said such situations are when the company operates at its best with decisive actions and plans, which he will lead along with CEO and President Jim Hackett.

Farley's comments follow Ford stock closing Tuesday at $7.23 per share – the lowest closing price since 2009. Shares in pre-market trading were up about 1.4% to more than $7.30.

Ford, according to Farley, who becomes COO effective March 1, plans to accelerate a "double transformation" aimed at restructuring the company's traditional automotive operations while entering emerging segments such as electric and autonomous vehicles.

"We have to fix a number of things," he said, citing delayed launches and the company's recent $5 billion in expenses to cover warranties. "Our warranty spending is a big opportunity for us." He said the company has a plan to address the costs without citing specific examples.