Speculative stocks Virgin Galactic, Tesla and Plug Power are cratering

The adage "what goes up must come down" is playing out right now for some of the Street's most popular speculative stocks.

Virgin Galactic, Tesla and Plug Power all plunged on Thursday — falling much more than the broader market — in a sharp departure from the stocks' recent meteoric rises, which was driven at least in part by retail investors piling into these names.

Virgin Galactic slid 18%, while Tesla and Plug Power were each down 9%. Earlier in the session the drops had been steeper, but some of the losses were pared around midday as the broader market bounced back.

In the last week, Virgin Galactic is down 36%, while Tesla and Plug Power have each shed 21%.

Before this week's slide, Virgin Galactic posted weekly gains of 18.10%, 51.51% and 10.38% in the last three weeks. Tesla is coming off 12 straight positive weeks, and for the week ending Feb. 21 Plug Power rose 26%.

As these stocks jumped double digits in single sessions, retail investors were among those getting in on the trade, with users flocking to social media sites like Reddit to tout the companies. Data from trading platforms SoFi, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade reported spikes in trading volumes.

There are certain similarities between the three companies, perhaps the most obvious of which is that each one is a bet on future technologies taking hold, which means that investors are willing to pay a premium now for what they believe will be future growth.

Tesla is focused on electric vehicles and battery technologies, as well as the future of energy, while Virgin Galactic is developing a space tourism business that also hopes to develop hypersonic long-distance travel capabilities. Plug power makes environmentally friendly hydrogen fuel cell systems that are manufactured to power warehouse machines like forklifts.