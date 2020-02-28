Asia stocks set to decline as Wall Street enters correction territory amid fears over virus spread

Stocks in Asia were set to see declines at the open as the major indexes on Wall Street tumbled into correction territory overnight as fears over the spread of the coronavirus globally drove investors to safety.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was last at 21,250 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,640. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,948.23.Retail sales data for January in Japan is expected to be out around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia slipped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 3%.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outside of China, where the disease was first reported, has weighed on sentiment in recent days over its potential impact on economic growth and corporate earnings. In South Korea, more than 1,700 cases of infection have been confirmed, while over 600 people have contracted the virus in Italy so far.