Mike Bloomberg buys 3-minute primetime ad on CBS, NBC to address coronavirus outbreak

White House hopeful Mike Bloomberg bought three minutes of network TV time to deliver remarks about the coronavirus outbreak Sunday night as he tries to contrast his leadership style from President Donald Trump's.

The former New York mayor's campaign will run a three-minute taped address on CBS and NBC at about 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, it said Saturday. The purchase from the billionaire businessman, who has already spent more than $500 million on his campaign, shows the reach his wealth gives him as 2020 Democratic candidates criticize the president's response to the global crisis.

In his pre-recorded remarks, Bloomberg highlights the drubbing financial markets took this week as fears about coronavirus rose. He casts himself as a steady leader prepared for the outbreak by his experience with crises in the country's largest city.

"At times like this it is the job of the president to reassure the public that he or she is taking all the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of every citizen," Bloomberg says in the video against a background that evokes a White House setting.

It was not immediately clear how much it cost his campaign to buy time on the networks.