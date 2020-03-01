Coronavirus live updates: Australia, Thailand and US report first deaths over weekend

People wearing face masks walk on the promenade of the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai on February 28, 2020.

Australia, Thailand and the U.S. all reported their first deaths from the coronavirus over the weekend as the outbreak continues to stretch across the globe.

In the U.S., a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions died in Washington state. There was no evidence that he got the infection through travel or contact with another infected person, raising fears over a local community spread within the U.S.

In Thailand, a 35-year-old man who was also sick from dengue fever died of the coronavirus. Thailand has reported a total of 42 cases.

A 78-year-old man also died of the virus in Australia on Sunday. He was one of the evacuated passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan. Australia has confirmed a total of 26 cases.

"We still need to make the point very clear that there isn't community spread within Australia," said Andrew Robertson, chief health officer at the Western Australia Department of Health. "This very tragic case is still related to the Diamond Princess. The public shouldn't be panicking at this stage." -- Newburger