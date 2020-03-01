Coronavirus live updates: Australia, Thailand and US report first deaths over weekend

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
Australia, Thailand and the U.S. all reported their first deaths from the coronavirus over the weekend as the outbreak continues to stretch across the globe.
In the U.S., a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions died in Washington state. There was no evidence that he got the infection through travel or contact with another infected person, raising fears over a local community spread within the U.S.
In Thailand, a 35-year-old man who was also sick from dengue fever died of the coronavirus. Thailand has reported a total of 42 cases.
A 78-year-old man also died of the virus in Australia on Sunday. He was one of the evacuated passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan. Australia has confirmed a total of 26 cases.
"We still need to make the point very clear that there isn't community spread within Australia," said Andrew Robertson, chief health officer at the Western Australia Department of Health. "This very tragic case is still related to the Diamond Princess. The public shouldn't be panicking at this stage." -- Newburger
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus hit 54 on Sunday, its health ministry said, just days after the Iranian government denied 50 deaths from the virus reported by a lawmaker in the city of Qom, the center of the country's outbreak.
Based on the number of fatalities, health experts believe the number of infected people must be higher than what the government is reporting. -- Turak, Kemp
Market panic over the fast-spreading new coronavirus is uncalled for, the World Health Organization's director-general said Sunday as governments around the world rush to contain its spread.
"Global markets … should calm down and try to see the reality," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told CNBC's Hadley Gamble during a panel discussion at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center's International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh. "We need to continue to be rational. Irrationality doesn't help. We need to deal with the facts."
The comments come after global stocks were slammed in their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow Jones plunged a whopping 3,500 points across the week, more than 12%, its largest weekly point loss ever and biggest percentage drop in 12 years. -- Turak
