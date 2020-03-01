Coronavirus live updates: China reports 573 new cases

All times below are in Beijing time.

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

Mainland China reported 573 new, confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 29, up from 427 on the previous day, the country's health authority said on Sunday. The number of deaths stood at 35, down from 47 on the previous day, bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2,870. Of the deaths, 34 were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. That province also saw 570 of the new cases. —Reuters

Should the virus continue to spread, it may become impossible for the Democratic presidential campaigns in the United States to avoid changing their event schedules. As companies cancel events and limit travel in the name of caution, candidates are taking a risk by carrying on as normal.

"I think we'll see, pretty soon, decisions by the campaigns to limit rope line and scale back events to small-town halls and use technology like streaming to reach voters," said Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration under Trump.

"Even if the risk doesn't merit these steps right now, it's important they consider the examples they set." —Hirsch

Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight here.

— CNBC's Lauren Hirsch and Reuters contributed to this report.