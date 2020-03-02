Watch live: New York officials hold press conference on state's first coronavirus case

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York state and city officials are holding a press conference Monday to update the public on the state's first coronavirus case.

New York officials confirmed on Sunday the infection, which is also the city's first case. The woman, who's is in her late 30s, had recently returned from Iran and is currently isolated in her home, officials said.

"From the beginning, we have said it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of coronavirus in New York. Now our first case has been confirmed," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, adding that health officials have been "in a state of high alert for weeks."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot both said the general risk to New Yorkers was still low, they urged the public to remain calm and said they were on top of the situation. Barbot said the department has been preparing for local cases and has already traced the patient's contacts.

New York's first case falls on the heels of confirmed cases in Washington state and California reported over the weekend. Public health officials in Seattle reported the nation's first two deaths and several new cases Saturday and Sunday, adding that 50 residents and employees of a nursing care facility were being tested for the new coronavirus after several people there tested positive for COVID-19.

