Coronavirus live updates: First case confirmed in New York City, Europe raises risk level

Health authorities in Washington on Sunday confirmed a second death in the U.S. from the new coronavirus. The patient was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Washington State, according to the King County Department of Public Health. The first coronavirus death on American soil was reported on Saturday, also from King County in Washington State. Meanwhile, New York State and city officials on Sunday confirmed Manhattan's first coronavirus case, a woman who recently traveled to Iran and is currently isolated in her home. The patient is a woman in her late 30s who had recently been to Iran and is now isolated in her home, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. —Kopecki, Tan
The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to join other global central banks in cutting interest rates aggressively in response to the coronavirus scare, Goldman Sachs economists said Sunday. With fears over a global slowdown intensifying, the Fed likely will announce a 50 basis point cut at its March meeting, if not sooner, the firm said. In all, Goldman sees the Fed cutting 100 basis points this year, which is an increase from just Friday, when it saw a cut of 75 basis points. —Cox
The president of the European Commission said Monday that the European Union's disease prevention agency had raised the bloc's risk level to high, as the coronavirus continues to spread. Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had raised its risk level up from moderate, with more than 2,100 cases of coronavirus confirmed in 18 of the 27 EU states. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides confirmed Monday 38 EU citizens had died as a result of the flu-like virus. —Meredith
Iran's health ministry said Monday that the total number of those infected with the coronavirus had climbed to 1,501, Reuters reported citing state television, with 66 deaths nationwide. Iran is at the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, having recorded the highest number of coronavirus fatalities outside China. —Meredith
Iceland has confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus, with India and Iraq also reporting two additional infections on Monday. Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management confirmed Monday that three patients had tested positive for the flu-like virus over the weekend. All of them had recently spent time on holiday in northern Italy — the epicenter of Europe's outbreak. Meanwhile, India reported two further cases of coronavirus, taking the country's toll to five. One of the new cases was in New Delhi, while the other was in Telangana, the government said. Elsewhere, Iraq's health ministry said Monday that two people had contracted the flu-like virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 21. —Meredith
Nike's European headquarters in the Netherlands will remain closed Monday and Tuesday after an employee was found to have contracted the coronavirus. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a deep cleaning of the EHQ campus," Nike said in a statement to CNBC, confirming it was aware of an employee coronavirus case. "All EHQ buildings and facilities will be closed until Wednesday." Approximately 2,000 Nike employees from 80 countries are estimated to work at the site. As of Sunday, the World Health Organization had confirmed seven cases of coronavirus in the country, with no deaths. —Meredith
