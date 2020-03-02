Watch live: Seattle-area officials announce emergency declaration over the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Washington state and King County officials are holding a press conference Monday to announce an emergency declaration as local officials grapple with a possible coronavirus outbreak just outside of Seattle.

Public health officials in Seattle reported the nation's first two deaths in a suburb and several new cases Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 10. Local officials also said that 50 residents and employees of a nursing care facility were being tested for the new coronavirus after several people there tested positive for COVID-19.

Four of the six new cases reported over the weekend were residents of LifeCare, a skilled nursing facility in Kirkland. Two cases — a staff member and resident — were previously identified at LifeCare, officials said.

King County Executive Dow Constantine will announce an emergency declaration, a county spokesperson said. Seattle and King County public health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin is also scheduled to speak, along with Washington state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy. Director of public health for Seattle and King County Patty Hayes is also scheduled to attend.

