Jim Cramer and four other market commentators on the Fed's surprise rate cut

Former Federal Reserve Governor Randy Kroszner expressed sympathy for the central bank's position:

"This is the paradox of central bank policy. If you move proactively and prevent something from happening down the line, people will say, 'Well, why did you do that? You may have caused panic and made it worse.' But if you did nothing and something goes wrong, then people say, 'Well, you saw it coming, why didn't you do anything?' And so that's actually where [Fed Chairman] Jay Powell's words become so important of how he describes what he's doing. … The research suggests and history suggests that trying to be proactive when you see something coming is valuable rather than waiting until after it comes and trying to pick up the pieces. But you also want to do it in a way that doesn't cause panic. And so, I think if he just talks about that the fundamentals of the economy are solid, we're facing particular shock in the U.S. and globally, we want to provide that support and we want to make sure to sustain recovery, that's what we're trying to do, hopefully, people will believe that and that will reduce volatility. But my guess is that there's just so much uncertainty that it's going to be really difficult for him to get that just right, but Jay is, I think, pretty good on that."