Defense Department linguist in Iraq charged with espionage, shared secret names with romantic interest, prosecutors say

A Defense Department linguist has been charged with espionage after allegedly sharing classified information about active human intelligence assets with a person connected to the terrorist group Hezbollah, authorities said Wednesday.

Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, was arrested last Thursday at a U.S. Special Operations Task Force facility in Erbil, Iraq, where she worked as a contract linguist, and held Top Secret security clearances, according to court records.

Authorities said Thompson shared the true names of intelligence sources with a co-conspirator, "in whom she had a romantic interest."

That person had a relative who worked for the Lebanese government, and also "has apparent connections to" Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group that the State Department has designated a terrorist organization, according to the Justice Department.

Thompson, who previously lived in Rochester, Minn., was due to appear Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on a charge of delivering defense information to aid a foreign government.

"While in a war zone, the defendant allegedly gave sensitive national defense information, including the names of individuals helping the United States, to a Lebanese national located overseas," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers.

"If true, this conduct is a disgrace, especially for someone serving as a contractor with the United States military. This betrayal of country and colleagues will be punished," Demers said.

Authorities said that on or around Dec. 30, a day after American airstrikes against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq, and the same day that protesters stormed the U.S. embassy in Iraq over those strikes, there was "a notable shift in Thompson's network activity on United States Department of Defense classified systems."

That activity included repeated access to classified information that she had no need to access.

"Specifically, during a six-week period between December 30, 2019, and February 10, 2020, Thompson accessed dozens of files concerning human intelligence sources, including true names, personal identification data, background information, and photographs of the human assets, as well as operational cables detailing information the assets provided to the United States government," the Justice Department said in a press release.

When Thompson's living quarters were searched on Feb. 19, investigators found a handwritten note, in Arabic, under her mattress, according to the Justice Department.

The note contained classified information from Defense Department computer systems, identified intelligence assets by name and warned "a Department of Defense target who is affiliated with a designated foreign terrorist organization with ties" to Hezbollah, authorities said.

Investigators later learned that Thompson, in a separate communication, gave information to the co-conspirator "identifying another human asset and the information the asset had provided to the United States, as well as providing information regarding the techniques the human assets were using to gather information on behalf of the United States."

Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement, "The Department of Defense is aware that the Department of Justice charged a DoD contractor with serious criminal offenses."

"DoD will continue to cooperate with the DOJ throughout its investigation. DoD is taking all necessary precautions, including the protection of U.S. forces," Farah said.

