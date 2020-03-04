NY Gov. Cuomo confirms 5 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 11

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio speak during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York, on March 2, 2020 in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday — hours after he said that a family in Westchester was infected with the virus, bringing the state's total to 11.

"There was another person who has been tested who came in contact with the 50 -year-old lawyer," Cuomo said a press conference Wednesday afternoon. It was "a friend of the lawyer who spent time with and in close proximity in a number of situations."

The cases all stem from a Westchester lawyer who worked in Manhattan and is in critical condition in New York Presbyterian Hospital, Cuomo said. His family is ill and he infected a friend of his who then passed it on to his wife, two sons and a daughter, Cuomo said. The children all attend the West Torah Academy.

Cuomo said earlier in the day there "were going to be many, many people who test positive." He said local health officials are working to find out who the patients may have been in contact with, adding, "the investigation is still ongoing."

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles-area officials said they had discovered six new COVID-19 cases in the county over the last 48 hours, prompting them to declare a local emergency to help free up federal and state funding.

Last week, the CDC stepped up its call for the public to start preparing for a possible pandemic outbreak in the U.S., mentioning schools and businesses may need to close.

*This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.*