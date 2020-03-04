Hackers' delight: Small businesses investing more in Internet of Things, less on cybersecurity

Investing in technology is top of mind for small business owners — with 44% saying they plan to invest in resources related to the Internet of Things, or IoT-connected devices, for their business in 2020, according to new research from the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. That's more than twice the number who say they plan to invest in cybersecurity software (20%).

So should small business owners be doing more to make sure smart IoT technologies like thermostats, power strips and bar code readers don't get hacked as they invest in new IoT gadgets?

"They're not mutually exclusive," says David Kramer, who serves small and midsize businesses as president and CEO of Domain Consulting Group and Domain Technology Group in Reading, Pennsylvania. "If you invest in IoT, it has to have a very serious component of cybersecurity. You don't want your devices hacked or infiltrated."

Whether small business owners will act on plans to buy IoT devices remains to be seen. Although the survey found that many small business owners plan to, Dan Faggella, founder of Emerj Artificial Intelligence Research in Boston, says he believes investment in IoT is relevant for "a remarkably small number of smaller businesses.

"To be honest, a lot of this is just knickknacks and toys," he says. "It's hype-y."

Generally speaking, Faggella says, "It's safe to say that cybersecurity, in the growth of the business — whether you are fixing HVAC systems or selling knives door-to-door — is going to come first in your business strategy. Essentially, 100% of the time cybersecurity is going to come before some kind of fancy strategy for essentially any small business."

But not all small businesses have a strategy in place. The Verizon 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 43% of cyberattacks target small businesses, with 52% of breaches coming from hacking.