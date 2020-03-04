How to protect your college savings as the stock market gyrates

With the stock market tumbling amid the coronavirus outbreak, you might be worried about meeting your financial goals. And if you had hoped to tap a 529 college savings plan for an upcoming tuition bill for your child or grandchild, well, you might be really worried.

Those state-sponsored investment plans allow parents to save money and then withdraw it tax-free, so long as the money is used for certain education expenses.

Many of the accounts are likely in the red as of late. Stocks suffered their worst week since 2008 at the end of last month, with most companies in the S&P 500 losing 10% or more of their value.

However, experts say if you have the appropriate asset allocation in your college savings plan, the recent declines shouldn't be too painful.

Ideally, college savers would be enrolled in "age-based" 529 accounts, which automatically tilt toward more conservative investments, such as bonds and certificates of deposit, as those tuition bills roll around, said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingForCollege.com. (Two-thirds of families are invested in such accounts, he added.)

Just how conservative are we talking?

"If your child will be enrolling in college within the next two years or is already in college, you should have no more than 20% invested in equity funds," Kantrowitz said.

That way, he said, "losses are minimal and there is little harm in taking a distribution now."