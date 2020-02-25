Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 100, Cramer not buying it, Micron falls

This is a live blog. Check back for updates

7:26 am: Apple bouncing slightly

Shares of Apple, which has the most on the line in China among the largest U.S. stocks, were bouncing slightly, up 0.7% in premarket trading following a 4.75% slide on Monday. Many analysts are weighing in following the drop. UBS says that the 2020 demand picture is in flux now, but 2021 is more important for the stock anyway with new phones set to be launched this fall. "We believe there is still no reason to become materially more cautious on 2021 expectations," the UBS analyst wrote, maintaining a buy rating. Needham is slightly more cautious, though still maintains its buy rating. "The longer COVID-19 disruptions continue past June 1, the greater the threat to AAPL's Sept new product launches (including its 5G phone) and Christmas selling season revenue, which represented about 32% of annual revs in each of the past 3 years." - Melloy

7:25 am: BMO says investors shouldn't be pressing the 'panic button' just yet

The Dow and S&P 500 are now negative for the year after stocks' steep slide on Monday, but BMO Capital Markets said things might not be as bad as they seem. "While the coronavirus certainly warrants persistent monitoring in the coming months, we do not believe investors should be pressing the panic button just yet," chief investment strategist Brian Belski wrote in a note to clients. He argued that the market isn't showing the "tell-tale signs" that an earnings deterioration is imminent. He did note that specific areas are being notably affected, but that even these companies' longer-term fundamental outlooks "have largely remained intact." -Stevens

7:07 am: Mastercard shares lower amid coronavirus warning, executive change

Mastercard shares were down 2% in premarket trading after the credit card giant warned Monday evening that revenue growth could be 2 to 3 percentage points lower this quarter because of the coronavirus. The company also announced that it was naming its product chief Michael Miebach as CEO. - Melloy

7:03 am: El-Erian says 'this is different,' warns against buying the dip

Economist Mohamed El-Erian said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he's advising investors against buying the coronavirus-induced dip. "I stress, this is different," the Allianz chief economic advisor and ex-Pimco CEO said. He noted that while buying the dip is a well-known strategy on the Street, disruptions to corporate earnings and economic growth from "shock" events such as the coronavirus tend to impact stocks for longer than a fundamentals-driven downturn. – Belvedere, Stevens

6:57 am: Traders eyeing chipmakers Tuesday

It will be tough for any comeback rally to hold Tuesday without the help of the chipmakers, which have been among the hardest hit on the slowing global growth concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Micron shares were down 1% after Bank of America downgraded the stock to underperform and also cut its view on the whole memory chip industry because of the coronavirus effect on supply chains in China and South Korea. Bank of America thinks Micron will need to cut guidance in March. Elsewhere, Nvidia shares were downgraded to "reduce" by Instinet, also citing the coronavirus risks to the global semiconductor industry. Nvidia is slightly higher in premarket. - Melloy

6:55 am: 'Don't like to buy into a rally,' Cramer says, negatives out there 'can't be overlooked'

In a series of tweets CNBC's Jim Cramer noted that despite implied gains at the open, investors shouldn't buy into this rally or make decisions based on futures. He said that the market is "not that oversold" and pointed to a number of unknows, including the coronavirus spreading from Milan to the United States, delays in a potential vaccine, as well as companies preannouncing EPS weakness. - Stevens

6:27 am: Futures point to muted gains at the open