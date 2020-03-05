Ex-United Auto Workers president charged with embezzling $1 million as federal corruption probe escalates

Gary Jones, the newly-elected President of the United Auto Workers (UAW), addresses the 37th UAW Constitutional Convention June14, 2018 at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones was charged with embezzlement and defrauding the U.S. government as part of a multiyear corruption probe into one of America's most prominent unions, according to documents unsealed Thursday.

The documents suggests more charges of union officials could follow as federal prosecutors identified four other unnamed co-conspirators in the scheme that allegedly included embezzling more than $1 million of union funds.

Jones resigned from leading the union effective Nov. 20 — the same day the UAW International Executive Board started the process under the union's constitution to remove him from office.

Jones began a leave of absence from the union starting Nov. 3, days after he was most recently implicated as being part of the ongoing probe that has led to convictions of 13 other people, including 10 affiliated with the union and three Fiat Chrysler executives.

The charges against Jones come days after federal prosecutors secured the conviction of one of his former top aides, Edward "Nick" Robinson.

Jones and his predecessor, UAW President Dennis Williams, have been targeted by federal officials for some time as part of the probe, including raids on their homes in August.

Federal officials previously said Jones, who was elected UAW president in June 2018, was one of a handful of union leaders who conspired to "embezzle, steal, and unlawfully and willfully abstract" more than $1.5 million in cash and assets for personal gain to fuel "lavish lifestyles."

Senior union officials involved in the scheme allegedly bought lavish dinners and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on hotels and private villas and tens of thousands of dollars on cigars as well as golf green fees and merchandise.