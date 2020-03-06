Emerald City Comic Con postponed to summer 2020

Organizers of the Seattle-based Emerald City Comic Con announced Friday they are pushing the event from its March 12 start to summer 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state.

"Our hearts go out to the entire Seattle community, everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and all of you, the nearly 100,000 amazing human beings who look forward to this event each year," Reedpop, an offshoot of event organizer Reed Exhibitions, wrote in a statement Friday.

"Our team was incredibly excited to see you at Emerald City Comic Con next week, however, fans, artists, exhibitors and the rest of the community are what make Reedpop events so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first," it continued.

Earlier in the week, Reedpop stressed how a show like Emerald City can be a big driver of sales for local and traveling artists, who rely on conventions to grow their careers.

"We know that this decision is going to greatly impact many of our individual creators, small businesses and service workers," the company said Friday. "To those whose careers depend on ECCC - we will do everything that we can over the coming days and weeks to highlight your work and we ask that our entire community support you as we realize your personal livelihoods may be impacted."

Reedpop will be refunding all tickets for the event and is working with Visit Seattle and the Washington State Convention Center to find an alternate date for the convention during the summer.