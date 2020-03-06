Skip Navigation
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China not forthcoming initially on coronavirus, setting prevention efforts back

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. 
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the U.S. State Department
Win McNamee | Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on CNBC on Friday accused China of not being forthcoming initially on the coronavirus outbreak.

In a "Squawk Box" interview, Pompeo said that action set prevention efforts back.

Global coronavirus cases increased to more than 95,000 with at least 3,280 deaths. The vast majority of cases are still in China, where the virus originated in December.

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. has risen to 12, with more than 225 cases reported around the country. California and Washington state have the largest number of the cases. Washington state has seen 11 of the fatalities. The other was in California.

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.