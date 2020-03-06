Watch: Mike Pence holds briefing on coronavirus outbreak status as US cases rise

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to address the deadly coronavirus outbreak in a press briefing Friday.

He will be joined by members of the coronavirus task force, a group of officials appointed by President Donald Trump responsible for leading the U.S. government's response to the outbreak.

The remarks come on the same day that Trump signed a multibillion-dollar spending package to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The president has repeatedly stated that the coronavirus is under control in the United States, but health officials have signaled a different message, urging Americans to take precautions as the number of infected citizens continues to rise.

The coronavirus, which first originated in China in December, has spread to dozens of countries globally with more than 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 3,383 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There have been at least 233 cases in the U.S. and 14 deaths, according to official tallies.

The novel strain of coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, has roiled markets and led governments to take drastic actions as it rapidly spreads across the globe.

