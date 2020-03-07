How to afford your favorite vices without going broke

Vices are nothing to ashamed of, in fact, everyone has at least one.

"There's fashion, jewelry, nice watches and so on," says wealth manager Joe McLean, founder of financial services firm Intersect Capital, which helps superstar athletes from the NFL, NBA, PGA, MLB and NASCAR manage their money.

While McLean requires his clients to save 80% of their earnings, he does not rule out spending on vices.

"I think it's okay, but it's managing that [vice]," he said.

Managing vices is difficult, especially among high-earning athletes who may not receive the financial education they need. Nearly 80% of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or come under financial duress just two years after retiring from the league.

One of McLean's client is Houston Texans' linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who was lucky enough to learn about finances early in life. "My dad sat me down and taught me about finances. It was super simple. He drew a line and wrote 'assets' and 'liabilities.' He listed the assets that will build value and the liabilities that will lose money. The dream car I wanted was going to lose value."