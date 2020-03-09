NY federal courthouses ban travelers from 5 countries due to coronavirus fear

A New York federal court district is barring from its courthouses any people who have been to five countries — China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran — within the past two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.

The ban announced Monday applies to courthouses in the Southern District of New York, which are located in downtown Manhattan, and in the cities of White Plains and Poughkeepsie.

The Southern District handles federal criminal, civil and bankruptcy cases from Manhattan and the Bronx boroughs in New York City, as well as from the counties of Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess and Sullivan.

The ban also applies to people who reside in or who have had close contact with someone who has been in one of the five countries in the past 14 days, people who have been asked to self-quarantine by health workers, and people who have been diagnosed with or been in contact with people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.