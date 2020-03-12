These Bernie Madoff victims support the Ponzi scheme king's bid to leave prison early to die a free man

They got robbed blind by Bernie Madoff — but they still support the Ponzi scheme kingpin's request to get out of prison early so that he can die a free man.

"I forgive Mr. Madoff, and I'd like him to be released," a Madoff victim wrote the judge who is considering whether to free the notorious fraudster from his 150-year prison term because he is terminally ill from kidney disease.

Another victim wrote U.S. District Judge Denny Chin in a letter: "Even though we lost a lot of our savings, we favor Mr. Madoff being released to die on his own turf."

"We believe he has had enough opportunity to come to regret his actions," wrote that victim, one of thousands of people who lost billions of dollars to the now-81-year-old Madoff.

"Even if he hasn't, we think there is no need for the taxpayers to provide his end of life are in prison. Certainly he can get more compassion elsewhere."

A third victim wrote, "[W]e are practicing Christians who believe in Mercy, first, and Forgiveness, always! We are sure he has had to bear unbelievable hardship in prison, and that he no longer represents any kind of threat to society; therefore, we are in favor of his release."

The supportive letters, sent by just a handful of Madoff victims, were quoted in a new filing by his lawyer in federal court in Manhattan, which replies to prosecutors' recommendation that Chin deny compassional release.

In a related filing, Madoff's lawyer Brandon Sample asked Chin to grant him a court hearing so that Madoff can speak, in his own words via telephone, about his remorse for his crimes.

"Allowing Mr. Madoff to give what is, in effect, a final dying personal personal plea is eminently reasonable," Sample wrote.

"Mr. Madoff's live, personal statement could also help the Court in reaching its weighty decision on whether to grant Mr. Madoff compassionate release," the lawyer wrote.