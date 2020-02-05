Ponzi scheme king Bernie Madoff says he is dying, seeks early release from prison

Bernie Madoff, the notorious Ponzi schemer, says that he is dying from kidney disease, and is seeking an early release from prison on compassionate grounds so that he can die at home.

A lawyer for Madoff, in a new legal filing Wednesday, says the fraudster has "less than 18 months to live."

Madoff, 81, currently is serving a 150-year prison sentence in a North Carolina federal facility for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, to which he pleaded guilty in 2009.

Madoff, while running Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities in New York City, swindled thousands of investors out of billions of dollars in the decades-long scam.

"I'm terminally ill," Madoff told The Washington Post in an article published Wednesday about his request.

"There's no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I've served. I've served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I've suffered through it," Madoff told the newspaper, which noted that he has been moved to palliative care in the Federal Medical Center prison in Butner, N.C.

His attorney, Brandon Sample, in a filing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, said, "Madoff does not dispute the severity of his crimes nor does he seek to minimize the suffering of his victims. Madoff has expressed remorse for his crimes."