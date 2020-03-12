Daymond John: How to make the best of being stuck at home due to coronavirus closures

From quarantines to working remotely, precautions are being taken across the U.S. in response to the spread of coronavirus.

If you find yourself stuck at home, there are ways to make the best of a bad situation, according to "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.

"You have to make sure that you take that time to switch things up, adjust and get ready for this change," he said.

His advice: Think like an entrepreneur.

"What if you save three hours of transportation a day that you normally would have had to do?" said John, author of "Powershift: Transform Any Situation, Close Any Deal, and Achieve Any Outcome."

"You're not going to treat those three hours a day like Saturday and hang out and do nothing," he said. "You're going to take those three hours and you're going to work for those three hours."

Big companies like Amazon and Google, as well as smaller firms, are instituting remote work policies to help reduce the potential spread of the virus, which has now infected more than 1,300 in the U.S. There are more than 127,564 cases to date of the coronavirus around the world.

John said while it may not be feasible to devote all of your newfound free time to work, try to use some of that time for self improvement.