Jamie Dimon discharged from hospital and 'doing very well,' JPMorgan tells staff

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was discharged from a hospital Thursday, one week after he underwent emergency heart surgery.

"We are delighted to share with you the good news that Jamie left the hospital today and is back at home," the bank's co-presidents, Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto, said Thursday in a staff memo. "While we do not plan to provide regular updates about this, we want you to know that his doctors said he is doing very well in all aspects of his recovery. He is in good spirits and looking forward to reengaging with our team soon."

Dimon, 63, suffered chest pains on March 5 and checked himself into a hospital, where he was diagnosed with an acute aortic dissection, or a tear in the lining of a crucial blood vessel branching off the heart. He apparently caught the condition before it worsened, and doctors expected the CEO to "fully recover," a person briefed on the situation told CNBC.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, has been led by Pinto and Smith in Dimon's absence. While Dimon is widely expected to return this year, his health scare has sparked discussion about potential successors.

Dimon, the longest-tenured CEO of an American megabank, told CNBC in January that he hoped to serve five more years. He was treated for throat cancer in 2014.

Shares of JPMorgan have been pummeled in the past week, along with the rest of the banking industry, amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak. Leaders of the biggest U.S. banks, including Smith, convened in Washington on Wednesday in an attempt to boost confidence in financial markets.