Ford COO Farley to receive $2.5 million in shares if not selected as next CEO

Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company Executive Vice President and President of Global Markets, reveals the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 at the 2019 North American International Auto Show during Media preview days on January 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ford Motor Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley is set to receive millions in common shares of the automaker if he is not selected as its next CEO, according to a company filing submitted to the SEC on Friday.

Farley, who is considered to be the heir apparent to CEO and President Jim Hackett, would be awarded a stock grant valued at $2.5 million in unrestricted shares of Ford common stock if not chosen as Hackett's successor, according to the filing.

Based on Friday's closing price of Ford shares $5.63, up 5.2%, Farley would receive more than 444,000 shares of the company. In the past year, the automaker's stock has declined 34%, including 39.5% in 2020.

If Farley is offered the position and he declines the role, the grant will not be made, according to the filing.

Such an incentive is likely a move by the company to retain Farley for the long-term regardless of if he's leading the company or not.