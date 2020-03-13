Watch: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks on coronavirus relief

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday is expected to deliver remarks on the deadly coronavirus outbreak, as President Donald Trump prepares to declare a national emergency, according to administration officials who spoke to NBC News.

The move by Trump would free up financial resources to assist Americans affected by the outbreak.

Pelosi is expected to address the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, legislation intended to help Americans cope with the expanding crisis.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, saying it expects "to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."

The outbreak has been expanding rapidly in the United States, as New York, California and Washington have declared states of emergency and politicians announce self-quarantines. Markets have plunged in response to the coronavirus and its deepening effects on the global economy.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 135,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 4,977 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There have been at least 1,701 cases in the United States and at least 40 deaths, according to the latest tallies from John Hopkins University.

