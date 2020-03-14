Vice President Mike Pence to hold press conference on coronavirus response at noon ET

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) speaks as US President Donald J. Trump (R) and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force listen during declaration a national emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States on March 13, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence and the coronavirus task force will hold a news conference at noon eastern time on Saturday to discuss the pandemic, according to the White House press secretary.

President Donald Trump began leading a meeting of the task force at 10 a.m., and the news conference will immediately follow the meeting, press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a tweet.

Deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that temperature checks are now being performed on individuals in close contact with the Trump and Pence. This includes members of the media who are attending the news conference.

The press conference comes a day after Trump declared a national emergency in response to the pandemic. Trump also said on Twitter earlier Saturday that he was working with state and local officials on response efforts for the virus.

This will be the first press conference from the administration since the House of Representatives passed a relief bill. The Senate has not yet voted on the bill.

There were at least 2,174 cases and 47 deaths in the United States from the coronavirus as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.