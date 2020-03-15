Trump says 'relax,' urges against hoarding as coronavirus cases soar and Fed cuts rates to zero

US President Donald J. Trump declares a national emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States on March 13, 2020.

President Donald Trump urged Americans not to hoard food on Sunday during a White House press conference that came just minutes after the Federal Reserve announced it will cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero to shield the American economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said that food supply chains remained intact, but that the leaders of the nation's major grocery companies told him to advise the public against emptying shelves. The stores will remain open and well supplied, he said.

"They have asked me to say, 'Could you buy a little but less please.'" Trump said. "I thought I would never hear that from a retailer."

