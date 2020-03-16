Chuck Schumer wants to put at least $750 billion into third coronavirus response plan

US Senator Chuck Schumer speaks at media briefing with mayor Bill de Blasio on first death related to COVID-19 outbreak in New York CIty at City Hall.

As Congress eyes a third piece of legislation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will put forth a sprawling proposal to set out his priorities.

The New York Democrat is working on a plan to pile at least $750 billion into efforts to combat the outbreak, his office said Monday. The plan would "get money directly into hands of American people" and include health care affordability measures, forbearance on federal loans, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, assistance for small businesses and emergency child care, according to his office.

"We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis," Schumer said in a statement. "The kinds of targeted measures we are putting together will mainline money into the economy and directly into the hands of families that need it most. Importantly, this proposal will also ensure our medical professionals have all the resources – including physical space and equipment – they need to provide treatment and keep Americans safe, among other people-focused initiatives."

Schumer, whose party does not control the Senate, likely will not get some of what he desires in a spending package. Even so, the senator will stake his ground early in a discussion that will take up much of Congress's attention in the coming weeks.