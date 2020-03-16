Skip Navigation
Trump issues 'Coronavirus Guidelines' for next 15 days to slow pandemic

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump announced a strict set of guidelines for Americans to follow for the next 15 days to try to "slow the spread" of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
  • Trump called on people to sharply limit their normal behaviors when it comes to eating out, shopping and socializing.
  • One the same day, the number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States rose above 4,000, and stock market indices posted record-breaking losses.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2020.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a strict set of guidelines for Americans to follow for the next 15 days to try to "slow the spread" of the growing coronavirus pandemic. The recommendations call on people to sharply limit their normal behaviors when it comes to eating out, shopping and socializing.

Trump laid out the guidelines at a White House press conference on a day that saw the number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States rise above 4,000. At the same time, stock market indices posted record-breaking losses as states and cities took dramatic actions in efforts to reduce the rate of transmission.

The suggestions include encouraging people to "avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people," as well as avoiding "eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts."

In states where community transmission has already occurred, officials should close "bars, restaurants, food courts, gym, and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate," the guidelines say.

Other recommendations include:

  • Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
  • Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
  • If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
  • Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface. Avoid touching your face.

The guidelines encourage governors of states with evidence of community transmission of the virus to close schools in affected and surrounding areas.

"All states should follow Federal guidance and halt social visits to nursing homes and retirement and long-term care facilities.

"Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others," the guidelines say. "It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus."

Read all the guidelines:

  • Listen and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
  • If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
  • If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
  • If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
  • If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
  • If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
  • Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
  • If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as health care service and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to protect your health at work.
  • Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
  • Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts — use drive-thru, pick-up or delivery options.
  • Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.
  • Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
  • Practice good hygiene
  • Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
  • Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
