Trump issues 'Coronavirus Guidelines' for next 15 days to slow pandemic

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a strict set of guidelines for Americans to follow for the next 15 days to try to "slow the spread" of the growing coronavirus pandemic. The recommendations call on people to sharply limit their normal behaviors when it comes to eating out, shopping and socializing.

Trump laid out the guidelines at a White House press conference on a day that saw the number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States rise above 4,000. At the same time, stock market indices posted record-breaking losses as states and cities took dramatic actions in efforts to reduce the rate of transmission.

The suggestions include encouraging people to "avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people," as well as avoiding "eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts."

In states where community transmission has already occurred, officials should close "bars, restaurants, food courts, gym, and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate," the guidelines say.

Other recommendations include:

Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.

Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface. Avoid touching your face.

The guidelines encourage governors of states with evidence of community transmission of the virus to close schools in affected and surrounding areas.

"All states should follow Federal guidance and halt social visits to nursing homes and retirement and long-term care facilities.

"Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others," the guidelines say. "It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus."

Read all the guidelines: