Universal to release movies online while they are in theaters, starting with 'Trolls World Tour'

Comcast is breaking with theatrical tradition amid the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the company said it would begin to release new films online while they were still in theaters. The upcoming "Trolls World Tour" will be the first movie to open simultaneously online and in theaters for the company.

Other films that are currently in theaters will be available for rental as soon as Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC and NBCUniversal.