How to manage your money during the coronavirus pandemic: You ask, we'll answer

Managing your money in the middle of a pandemic is an unprecedented dilemma. Millions of Americans are facing a great deal of uncertainty about their job, monthly income, daily expenses, debts, retirement and cash savings.

On Sunday the federal government attempted to curb the impact of a coronavirus recession with an emergency Fed rate cut. Yet stocks continued to plunge Monday, heightening investors' worries. And while borrowers may benefit from lower rates, savers will now earn less on their money.

Although each individual and family situation is different, the broad issue is the same: concern about your financial future. So when things look bleak, questions arise. Please tell us what most concerns you right now. We'll get you some answers.