What you need to know and do amid the coronavirus pandemic

As uncertainty grips the stock market amid the coronavirus pandemic, many investors may be tempted to pull their money out. Instead, investors should take a deep breath and follow these steps.

First, review your time horizon. If you are decades away from retirement, you have time on your side and can be more aggressive. In fact, as stocks dip, this presents an opportunity to buy at a discount.

You'll have more time to deal with market fluctuations, as well. Investing in the S&P 500 over the last 20 years produced an annualized return of 7.2%,

If you are less than five years away from retirement, however, you should be more conservative with your investment strategy.

You should also take the time to check your asset allocation. Many investors in 401(k) plans "set it and forget it." Most financial advisors recommend an asset mix of 80% stocks and 20% bonds if you have a long time horizon. As you approach retirement age, begin to shift allocations from stocks to bonds, as bonds are safer and more stable.

No one likes to lose out on free money. Review your contribution rate if your employer offers a 401(k) match. Invest enough of your own money to capitalize on that "free money."