Disney pushes 'Black Widow' from May 1 release and it could impact the whole Marvel slate

Disney has postponed the May 1 release date of its much anticipated Marvel flick "Black Widow" as theaters across the country shutter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A new release date has not yet been determined.

While a number of movies have already pushed their debuts — "Mulan," "F9," "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," "A Quiet Place Part II," "No Time to Die," among others — "Black Widow" isn't exactly a standalone film. The movie is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an expansive, interconnected collection of films that act as puzzle pieces in a much bigger, overarching story.

"Black Widow" may be taking a step back in time — it takes place between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War" — but that doesn't mean it doesn't contain material that is somehow important to other Marvel films. After all, that's what it's become notorious for.

Moving "Black Widow" could have a "cascading effect" on the rest of the MCU releases, Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, said.

Marvel's current release schedule of films and TV shows on Disney's streaming service Disney+ is as follows:

"Black Widow" — May 1, 2020 (postponed)

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" — August 2020 on Disney+

"The Eternals" — Nov. 6, 2020

"WandaVision" — December 2020 on Disney+

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" — Feb. 12, 2021

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — May 7, 2021

"Thor: Love and Thunder" — Nov. 5, 2021

"Loki" — 2021 on Disney+

And that's not including the announced shows and films that haven't been placed on the schedule — "Black Panther 2," "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," "Captain Marvel 2," "Fantastic 4," "Blade," "Spider-Man 3," "She-Hulk," "Moon Knight," "Ms. Marvel" and "Hawkeye."

To date, the MCU movies have sold more than $22.5 billion in tickets since 2008. It is one of Disney's most valuable assets and contributes a large portion of revenue to its annual box office.

In 2019, Disney-produced films rang up more than $11.26 billion in ticket sales at the global box office, $2.8 billion of that came from "Avengers: Endgame."

Combine Disney-produced films with that of 20th Century Fox, which the company acquired earlier this year, and Disney as a whole represented 38% of the U.S. movie industry's haul in 2019, according to data from Comscore.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.