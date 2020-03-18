A look inside: The final hours in Macy's Herald Square before all stores shut temporarily because of coronavirus

A few people pass by Macy's Herald Square location on March 17, before it shut to the public because of COVID-19.

Macy's was the last major department store chain in America to lay out a plan for its stores this week to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

That's as dozens of retailers began shutting their doors temporarily since last Friday to try to encourage consumers, and workers, to stay home.

Public health officials are urging people to stay home as much as possible to stem transmission of the highly contagious virus. Some places like San Francisco have implemented shelter-in-place orders to limit foot traffic. COVID-19 cases surpassed 200,000 worldwide on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of Macy's stores across the country were still open for business, including its sprawling flagship location in Herald Square in Manhattan. I decided to take a trip to Midtown, from my Upper East Side apartment, to see what shopping — if any — was taking place there.

Come to find out, this would end up being the final few hours that Macy's — which bills itself as "America's department store" — was open for business through at least March 31.

Late Tuesday, the company announced plans to close the roughly 750 stores it operates nationwide, sending roughly 130,000 employees, including those that work for Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, home.

When I entered the store Tuesday at about noon, I was greeted by two store workers on the main floor near the beauty department who were wearing masks to try to protect themselves from COVID-19.

One of them, an older male Macy's employee who asked that I not use his name to protect his job, said he had "not heard anything" from the company regarding a potential closure. "All they care about is money," he said, seemingly frustrated.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette had said in a memo to customers on March 12 that the company had put more "enhanced cleaning measures" in place in stores, to try to create a safer environment for consumers as the virus was still spreading.

COVID-19 is similar to the flu, according to the World Health Organization. Whenever someone with the virus coughs or exhales, they release droplets of infected fluid that can land on nearby surfaces and can infect another person who comes in contact.

March 12 was the same day that New York City Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency, just hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions for large events and businesses. A day before, on March 11, the National Basketball Association said it would be suspending the pro basketball season indefinitely. And President Donald Trump said he would be restricting travel to the U.S. from more than two dozen European countries.

Gennette also announced an emergency leave and pay policy for any worker who might be infected by the virus, or who is required to self-quarantine for two weeks because of it. Macy's will cover two-weeks worth of pay, he said.

"Our stores are open to serve our customers and we hope to see you soon," Gennette said just six days ago.