Mnuchin says taxpayers must file by April 15, can delay payments for 90 days

The Treasury Department won't extend the tax filing deadline for 2019 returns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC.

While the Treasury is giving taxpayers a 90-day reprieve on paying amounts owed from last year, you are still required to get your 2019 income tax return submitted by April 15, Mnuchin said on a phone call with CNBC's Jim Cramer Wednesday morning.

Under ordinary circumstances, taxpayers must submit returns and payments for the prior year's taxes by April 15. Filers can request a six-month extension to turn in their tax returns, but taxes owed still must be paid by April 15.

Though Mnuchin gave some clarity for taxpayers who haven't yet filed last year's returns, questions still remain on whether there will be relief for quarterly taxpayers facing deadlines on April 15 and June 15.