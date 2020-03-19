AMC CEO: Movie theaters need government aid 'right now' as screens go dark due to coronavirus

Movie theaters need government assistance to weather the financial storm brought by the coronavirus, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron told CNBC on Thursday.

"The reality is we need relief, right now," Aron said on "Closing Bell." "Literally every movie theater in the country is shut or shuttering. There are no revenues coming in the door."

Aron's comments come one day after the National Association of Theater Owners, a trade group that represents more than 33,000 screens in all 50 states, asked Congress for loan guarantees and certain tax benefits while theaters are closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The country's banking system is just overwhelmed with companies seeking additional liquidity at the moment, so we're going to have to get liquidity from some place if we all in our industry have expenses and none of us have revenues," Aron said.

AMC, which operates 634 locations across the U.S. and Canada, said Tuesday it was closing its locations for at least six to 12 weeks. Other major theater chains Cineplex Inc., which operates Regal Cinemas, and Cineworld Group have also made their screens dark.