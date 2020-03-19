India's response to the coronavirus impact could include cash transfers to the informal economy

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Mohd Zakir | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

India is working on a set of policy measures to combat the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus and that may include some cash transfers to workers in the informal sector, the country's top economic adviser said. The virus, which causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has infected more than 207,800 people and killed over 8,600 people globally, according to the World Health Organization. India has reported at least 151 cases, out of which 14 have recovered and three died, according to the health ministry. Health officials worldwide have urged countries to step up measures that can keep the daily number of reported cases at a level manageable for health-care systems, a concept known as "flattening the curve." Countries like Italy, where the infection is spreading rapidly, are struggling to keep up and medical care facilities are being stretched to their limits. But many of those required actions, such as shutting down public places like shopping malls or banning tourists, are predicted to have an adverse economic impact — in service sectors like retail, leisure, and travel.

Economic trade-off

"There is actually an essential trade-off between flattening the curve, from the health policy perspective, and the consequent impact of that on the economy," Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser to the Indian government, told CNBC's Tanvir Gill. He explained that India anticipates possible disruptions to the supply chain and a decrease in demand that could, in turn, affect businesses. As such, the government is working on both fiscal and monetary measures. "On the fiscal side, (to) try and see if there could be some cash transfers that would be done," Subramanian said. "India has a very large informal sector and the informal sector may be particularly impacted by the lockdown because there are people who don't necessarily have a permanent job." Some experts have estimated that India's informal sectors account for roughly 94% of total employment in the country and contribute about 45% of output. Subramanian said the government is also thinking about the banking sector, which is slowly recovering from a major bad debt crisis; New Delhi wants to ensure there is no additional impact of the coronavirus on India's lenders due to a potential slowdown in demand. The Reserve Bank of India this week introduced measures to pump more rupee liquidity into the banking system. What could work in India's favor is the fact that oil prices have plummeted recently, which is expected to lessen the country's oil import bill.

Tackling the outbreak