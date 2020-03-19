Watch live: Coronavirus task force holds briefing as Trump promises to deliver FDA news

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Members of the task force created to address the deadly coronavirus outbreak hold a press briefing Thursday at the White House as authorities on the local, state and federal levels take drastic measures to slow the spread of the disease.

On Wednesday Trump tweeted that he had some "very important news from the FDA," but the president failed to share that information with the public during the Wednesday briefing as promised.

One White House official told CNBC that Trump is expected to reveal the news at Thursday's briefing.

The outbreak has been expanding rapidly in the United States, roiling markets and infecting hundreds of thousands of people globally. President Donald Trump's administration is looking to funnel up to $1 trillion into a stimulus plan to mitigate the economic damage, with $550 billion earmarked for the direct payments or tax cuts.

The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to expand paid leave and unemployment insurance for people affected by the coronavirus. Trump later signed the bill into law.

The White House's response to the outbreak has evolved, with Trump initially dismissing its severity. But last Friday, Trump changed course, declaring a national emergency, a move that freed up financial resources to assist Americans affected by the health crisis.

Health officials for weeks have been urging Americans to take strong precautions as coronavirus cases multiply. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic last week, saying it expects "to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."

Task force members include Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci and Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, among others.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 219,400 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 8,946 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 9,159 cases in the United States and at least 150 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

