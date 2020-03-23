The Fed is providing way more help for the markets now than it did during the financial crisis

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the “Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress," at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. Mary F. Calvert | Reuters

With its groundbreaking announcement Monday of further forays into the financial markets, the Federal Reserve has indicated it will surpass its response to the financial crisis in terms of timing, intensity and, ultimately, monetary value. The latter part of that matrix will only be a matter of time as the Fed continues its role in the battle against the coronavirus and its stunning impact on the U.S. economy. The central bank's intention to unload almost all of its remaining firepower seems destined to take it beyond the money-printing initiatives of the previous crisis, and its alphabet-soup array of programs is greater in scope than even all the programs it had launched during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. When everything is done, the Fed could have a balance sheet, consisting mainly of the bonds it has purchased to support markets and the economy, approaching $10 trillion, according to Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy for Evercore ISI. "As things stand the Fed is racing very quickly towards a $7 trillion balance sheet and our best guesstimate is that it might peak in the very broad vicinity of $9 or $10 trillion," Guha said in a note to clients. "This is monetized credit policy and fiscal-monetary support on a grand scale." The central bank's efforts in that regard, taken within a month's time of when the novel coronavirus began chocking financial markets, easily beats the timeline during the financial crisis.

The race to ease

Indeed, the Fed starting in December 2008 increased its bond holdings by $3.7 trillion, pushing the total balance sheet past $4.5 trillion in operations that spanned six years. In a since-abandoned effort to run off some of those holdings, the total slipped below $3.8 trillion at one point. Since the Fed started purchasing assets again, the total has run past $4.7 trillion, the largest in the central bank's history. During the crisis, the Fed did not start the so-called quantitative easing program until three months after Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2015. While its launch of the Troubled Asset Relief Program came shortly after Lehman's fall, it took six months for other liquidity programs to come online.

The ambition of the Fed's current efforts will only grow with Monday's announcement that the Fed will purchase Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities "in the amounts needed" to support its goals of stabilizing markets. For some perspective on just how fast the Fed is moving, it intends to purchase $625 billion this week alone. That's more than the entire $600 billion second leg of quantitative easing that ran for eight months, from November 2010 to June 2011. Outside of the dollar force of QE, the Fed's amalgam of programs aimed at freeing up frozen credit markets also is more ambitious than anything it did during the crisis.

Help still needed from Congress